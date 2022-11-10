Left Menu

Hyundai to introduce global battery electric platform in India with Ioniq 5

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 14:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it will introduce its global dedicated battery electric vehicle platform in the country with its upcoming model Ioniq 5, slated to debut in the Auto Expo in January next year.

The Ioniq 5 will be the company's first model in the country based on the electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

''With the introduction of E-GMP to India, we will be able to provide customers with advanced battery electric vehicles, derived from a platform that is modular, scalable and versatile,'' Hyundai Motor India MD & CEO Unsoo Kim said in a statement.

Conceptualised and engineered to pivot the future transformation of electric mobility, E-GMP will usher in a new league of electric vehicles for the new age customers in India, he added.

The automaker currently sells a single electric model -- Kona Electric in the domestic market.

Last year, the South Korean auto major had announced plans to invest around Rs 4,000 crore to drive in six electric vehicles in India by 2028.

The company is planning to roll out a mix of models based on its existing range as well as completely new vehicles based on its global platform 'E-GMP' over the next few years.

The company's line-up of six battery electric vehicles (BEVs) will cater to multiple segments including mass market and mass premium segments in India.

The company's E-GMP platform has the capability to feature a large battery capacity of up to 77.4 kWh. It also offers Two-wheel-drive (2WD) and Four-wheel drive (4WD) capabilities, improved handling and capability to achieve a top speed of 260 km/h.

