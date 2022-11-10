Grupo Antolin opens a Global Design and Business Services office in Pune to expand its footprint in the country

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 10: Grupo Antolin, global supplier of technological solutions for car interiors, inaugurated its new state of the art Global Design and Business Services office in Pune on 10th November 2022.The opening of new office was celebrated by a festive ribbon cutting and lamp lighting by its Chairman Mr. Ernesto Antolin & its Chief Executive Office Mr. Ramón Sotomayor and the employees of Grupo Antolin India.

From this center, where more than 250 employees work, Grupo Antolin will support all the major car manufacturers worldwide in the area of Automotive interiors including Product Design, Product Simulations, Product Lifecycle Management, Project Support, IT Support, Logistics Support and Environment Compliances. This centre will grow and would provide additional employment opportunity to approx 150 to 250 people in the coming years.

As the new Design & Services office of the company, it will serve Grupo Antolin worldwide in the field of car interiors. Grupo Antolin is already present in India for the last 20 years and has been operating its five plants manufacturing facilities in Maharastra, Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Harayana and Gujarat and supplying car interior components to all major customers such us Tata Motors, Mahindra, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, Honda Motors, Stellantis Group, Renault Nissan, and MG Motors. Grupo Antolin is a market leader in overheads systems and manages approx. 75% of the market share in India. Grupo Antolin also supports door panel, ambient lighting, hard and soft trims and various other interior components required by the car manufacturers. The company has more than 1,500 employees in India.

India has become a key focus market for the company's global strategy to consolidate its position as a leading provider of automotive interior technology solutions. The company's sales in India have grown by 47% in the first six months of the year, up to 42 million euros. Grupo Antolin expects solid growth in the coming years in India thanks to new projects with vehicle manufacturers like Skoda Volkswagen, Mahindra and Tata Motors for the areas of Door Panels, Ambient Lights and Overhead systems.

The global automotive interior market is expected to grow from $122.56 billion in 2021 to $133.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%, according to ResearchandMarkets. The automotive interior market is expected to reach $167.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive interior market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.Thanks to this expected growth in the industry, Grupo Antolin wants to improve its business and profitability in the coming years.

As part of its global strategy, Grupo Antolin works to integrate new technologies in the vehicle interior, from HMI functions to functional lighting, and smart surfaces with the highest perceived quality. The company focuses on helping carmakers to develop a more advanced, technological, and sustainable automotive interior that offers passengers a unique onboard experience. This means being close to customers in the main production markets, such as India, adapting to their needs and requirements. Grupo Antolin is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of vehicle components in the world and a global supplier of technological solutions for automotive interiors. The company supplies the world’s leading car manufacturers through 140 factories in 26 countries. Antolin has 25,000 employees and sales of €4,055 million in 2021. Grupo Antolin offers high added value products via four Business Units: Overheads, Cockpits & Doors, Lighting & HMI, and Electronic Systems.

