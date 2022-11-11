Left Menu

U.S. extends protected status to mid-2024 for six nationalities

According to the American Immigration Council, temporary protected status (TPS) is provided to nationals of certain countries experiencing problems that make it difficult or unsafe to deport them back to those countries. The Department of Homeland Security announced the extension, set to be published next week, "to ensure its continued compliance" with two ongoing court cases, the document said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2022 05:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 05:30 IST
U.S. extends protected status to mid-2024 for six nationalities

(Adds information) SAN SALVADOR, Nov 10 (Reuters) -

The United States has notified El Salvador that temporary protected status of its citizens and those of five other countries will be extended through June 30, 2024, Salvadoran Ambassador to the United States Milena Mayorga said on Thursday. The other countries are Haiti, Nicaragua, Sudan, Honduras, and Nepal, according to a document filed Thursday by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The action means their temporary protected status (TPS) will no longer expire on Dec. 31, 2022 as previously scheduled.

"Thanks be to God," said Mayorga, who tweeted the document, adding work visas for recipients would be valid for another 18 months. According to the American Immigration Council, temporary protected status (TPS) is provided to nationals of certain countries experiencing problems that make it difficult or unsafe to deport them back to those countries.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the extension, set to be published next week, "to ensure its continued compliance" with two ongoing court cases, the document said. President Joe Biden's administration in October pulled out of settlement talks that could have provided further protections to the TPS enrollees from these countries, according to plaintiffs in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022