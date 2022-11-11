Patient with high mortality risk recovering after five-hour heart transplant surgery

A 40-year-old man at a high risk of mortality got a new lease of life after a heart transplant, a Mumbai-based private hospital said on Friday.

The patient experienced heart failure two years ago due to Ischemic cardiomyopathy and underwent a triple-vessel angioplasty in January. In September, he was taken to the ICU following failures of multiple organs, it said. The patient could not walk more than 100 metres or sleep at night and had a history of heart, lung, kidney, and liver ailments with complaints of massive weight loss and waterlogging in the abdomen (ascites) and bilateral waterlogging around the lungs, the hospital said. He finally underwent a five-hour heart transplant surgery at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, after receiving the organ from a patient at another private hospital in the city. Dr Sanjeev Jadhav, chief cardiac surgeon and director (heart lung transplant) at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, said the patient was at a high risk of morbidity and mortality. ''He got the organ from a 22-year-old cadaveric donor and the transplant was successfully done. After the transplant, his other vital organs started working properly and he is recuperating well,'' he said.

