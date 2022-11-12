Turkey's Erdogan seeks Ukraine peace talks
Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 15:05 IST
Turkey is committed to seeking a peace dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, Turkish media reported.
"We are working on how to create a peace corridor here, like we had the grain corridor," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on a flight from Uzbekistan, while praising Russia's resistance to pressure from the United States and its allies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tayyip Erdogan
- United States
- Ukraine
- Turkish
- Erdogan
- Turkey
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN still sees no sign of biological weapons in Ukraine
Biden: Putin's talk of possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine is 'dangerous'
South Korea has not supplied lethal weapons to Ukraine, president says
WRAPUP 2-Putin jabs at West over Ukraine war, says operation going to plan
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Putin has no regrets