Turkey's Erdogan seeks Ukraine peace talks

Turkey is committed to seeking a peace dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, Turkish media reported.

"We are working on how to create a peace corridor here, like we had the grain corridor," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on a flight from Uzbekistan, while praising Russia's resistance to pressure from the United States and its allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)