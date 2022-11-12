Erdogan says Republican Senate control would help Turkey's F-16 buy: media
Updated: 12-11-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 15:08 IST
Turkey's effort to complete its purchase of F-16 jets would be "much easier" if Republicans end up controlling the U.S. Senate, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Saturday by Anadolu and other Turkish media as saying.
"My hope is that the next month is filled with some good news and we progress in a very positive direction on the F-16 issue," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on a flight from Uzbekistan.
"If the Republicans claim the few seats they need in Senate, things will be much easier for us."
