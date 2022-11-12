Musk to join G20 summit in Indonesia virtually - CNBC Indonesia

Left Menu

Musk to join G20 summit in Indonesia virtually

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 21:16 IST
Musk to join G20 summit in Indonesia virtually
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo Credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Elon Musk will join the G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali virtually rather than in person, an official from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce told CNBC Indonesia on Saturday.

"He is unable to attend because...there are incidents in the United States and he must be present there," Arsjad Rasyid, head of the chamber was quoted as saying, adding the Twitter and Tesla CEO would join virtually.

Organisers of the event did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for confirmation

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

