Left Menu

Army Design Bureau's regional technology node to be launched in Bengaluru tomorrow

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 12:13 IST
Army Design Bureau's regional technology node to be launched in Bengaluru tomorrow
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the availability of a sizeable defence industrial base, a startup ecosystem, and a considerable talent pool in southern states, a Regional Technology Node (RTN) of the Army Design Bureau (ADB) is being established in Bengaluru.

RTN-B will be inaugurated at ASC Centre & College, Bengaluru, on Monday.

RTN-B will leverage the location of ASC Centre and College in the city as an interface with trade, industry and academia with specific focus on Information Technology, to coordinate advancements in technology for overall benefit of the Indian Army on behalf of ADB and HQ ARTRAC (Army Training Command).

''ADB is one of India's milestone projects under the Indian Army's Make-in-India initiative in defence sector,'' an official statement said.

The role of the ADB, established in 2016, is to conduct technology scans, identify technologies for acquisition and development, and facilitate R&D efforts with industry, academia, defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The intention is to provide inputs and enable them to understand user requirements while initiating design and development cases with an aim to promote indigenisation.

To further exploit the success of this model, it was visualised to have similar formal structures at regional level to further extend the outreach and enhance assimilation of technology in the Army, it was stated.

Regional Technology Node–Pune (RTN-P) was the first regional level node set up under ADB to have interface with industries in Maharashtra region.

One of the major initiatives undertaken by the ADB is the publication of compendiums of 'Problem Definition Statements' that identified the core issues of concern for the Army.

''In 2018, nine Army Technology Board projects, nine Technology Development Fund projects, seventeen Make-II projects and three 'Innovations for Defence Excellence' projects have been launched to support the development of technologies that can provide solution to Problem Statements,'' according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022