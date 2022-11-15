Nokia/GlobalData study: CSPs say they require stronger 5G network security capabilities as cyber breaches mount

Communication service providers (CSPs) globally say they require stronger 5G network security capabilities as cyber breaches mount, according to a new Nokia-commissioned survey that explores the current and future 5G security landscape and the managed security services market.

GlobalData surveyed 50 CSPs globally about their 5G security environment as well as partner and delivery preferences. In almost every category, the overwhelming majority has experienced at least one breach in the last twelve months.

"The substantial changes taking place in the 5G ecosystem are bringing both new dimensions to the telecom threat landscape and opportunities for malicious actors to take advantage of network security vulnerabilities. And the findings we've announced today reinforce the critical need for CSPs and enterprises to step up their cyber protection practices and to rethink the tools and processes they are using in order to transform and strengthen their security capabilities," said Vishal Sahay, Head of Managed Security Services, Cloud and Cognitive Services at Nokia.

Analysts at GlobalData found that:

56% of CSPs said they need to substantially improve their cyber capabilities against telecom-specific attacks

68% said they need to sharpen their defenses against ransomware threats.

CSPs said they believe 5G Standalone (SA) deployments could increase security vulnerabilities, as they disaggregate and open their networks, and as industrial enterprises increasingly connect more of their mission-critical assets to their networks.

About three-quarters of the CSPs said their networks had experienced up to six security breaches in the past year, resulting in regulatory liability, fraud and monetary theft, and network services being knocked offline.

40% of CSP respondents need help with detection and response right now while 70% need help now or in the near future.

According to the Nokia-commissioned survey, almost half of the CSPs surveyed said they are looking to enhance their security requirements by enlisting managed security services in order to take advantage of the expertise and resources that such services can provide.