Indian SMEs Ramp Up Cybersecurity Investment Despite Readiness Gaps

A significant number of Indian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) plan to bolster their cybersecurity investments over the next two years, according to a recent study by Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) and CyberMedia Research (CMR). However, the study reveals persistent challenges in preparedness, monitoring, and cybersecurity expertise.

The SME Digital Insights 2026 Cybersecurity study found that while 84% of SMEs intend to increase their cybersecurity expenditure, a gap exists between their investment plans and their actual cybersecurity readiness. Despite experiencing cyber incidents, only a fraction of these businesses have implemented substantial cybersecurity improvements.

Further findings indicate that many SMEs use multiple cybersecurity tools, yet lack comprehensive visibility into their risk landscape. AI's growing role is recognized, as 35% view it as crucial for threat detection, even as businesses brace for AI-driven cyber threats. Enhanced monitoring and expertise are essential as SMEs navigate this evolving digital milieu.