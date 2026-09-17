Indian SMEs Ramp Up Cybersecurity Investment Despite Readiness Gaps

A large majority of Indian SMEs are set to boost cybersecurity investments, but many lack preparedness and expertise, per a TTBS and CMR study. Despite a strong investment intent, only 12% continuously monitor their environment, revealing the need for proactive cybersecurity. AI's role in detecting threats is also notable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:34 IST
Indian SMEs Ramp Up Cybersecurity Investment Despite Readiness Gaps
Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI

A significant number of Indian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) plan to bolster their cybersecurity investments over the next two years, according to a recent study by Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) and CyberMedia Research (CMR). However, the study reveals persistent challenges in preparedness, monitoring, and cybersecurity expertise.

The SME Digital Insights 2026 Cybersecurity study found that while 84% of SMEs intend to increase their cybersecurity expenditure, a gap exists between their investment plans and their actual cybersecurity readiness. Despite experiencing cyber incidents, only a fraction of these businesses have implemented substantial cybersecurity improvements.

Further findings indicate that many SMEs use multiple cybersecurity tools, yet lack comprehensive visibility into their risk landscape. AI's growing role is recognized, as 35% view it as crucial for threat detection, even as businesses brace for AI-driven cyber threats. Enhanced monitoring and expertise are essential as SMEs navigate this evolving digital milieu.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
4
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

Ocean Climate Patterns Could Flag Food Price Shifts Before They Hit

From Tariffs to Trade: How Deeper AfCFTA Integration Could Reshape Africa’s Economic Future

Satellites and AI Could Transform How Governments Track Air Pollution and Protect Public Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026