Xebia joins hands with IT firm Netlink Digital Solutions

NDS has 10 years of experience in delivering services on the OutSystems low code platform and currently has the highest number of certified OutSystems professionals globally.

15-11-2022
  • Country:
  • India

Xebia, an IT Consultancy and Software Development Company has acquired Netlink Digital Solutions Group (NDS) from Netlink Software Group America (Netlink), an IT organization with its headquarter in Detroit, Michigan. NDS is a leading provider of Low Code digital transformation services primarily for OutSystems platform. Xebia's interest in Netlink Digital Solutions revolves around two key aspects. First, complete end-to-end Digital Transformation Services focusing on Low Code (Dev Ops, QA/QC, and Managed Services) and second, a very mature and strong OutSystems Practice. NDS has 10+ years of experience in delivering services on the OutSystems low code platform and currently has the highest number of certified OutSystems professionals globally. They have won the partner of the year award 4 years in a row as well as numerous other technology and innovation awards. NDS is also one of the few OutSystems partners with the ability to provide certified OutSystems training. To date, NDS has trained and certified over 700 OutSystems professionals globally. Commenting on the new acquisition, Anand Sahay, Global CEO, Xebia said, ''Netlink Digital is an authority in OutSystems space and has delivered transformative solutions for enterprises worldwide. Partnering with Netlink Digital will allow us to do what we do best; provide innovative solutions to our current and prospective OutSystems customer base.'' Sandeep Makwana, President at Netlink Digital Solutions said, ''We are super excited to join forces with Xebia and the potential this partnership unlocks for us. Together with Xebia, we will be stronger and more agile in building and delivering cutting-edge Low Code solutions while driving value for our current customers. This strategic partnership greatly expands our ability to expand and deliver Low Code expertise closer to our customers locations worldwide.'' Services Offered by NDS: Digital Transformation Services • Information Technology Consulting • Application Development • Low-Code Expertise (OutSystems, Temenos,VoltMX, Neutrinos) • DevOps Expertise • QA/QC • Managed Services About Xebia Xebia is an IT Consultancy and Software Development Company that has been creating digital leaders across the globe since 2001. With offices on every continent, we help the top 250 companies worldwide embrace innovation, adopt the latest technologies, and implement the most successful business models. To meet every digital demand, Xebia is organized into multiple service lines. These are teams with in-depth knowledge and experience in Agile, DevOps, Data & AI, Cloud, Software Development, Security, Quality Assurance, Low Code, and Microsoft Solutions. In addition to high-quality consulting and state-of-the-art software, Xebia Academy offers the training that modern companies need to work better, smarter, and faster. Today, Xebia continues to expand through a buy and build strategy. We partner with leading IT companies to gain a greater foothold in the digital space. Find more information on how Xebia is driving innovation at www.xebia.com Logo:

