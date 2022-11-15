Left Menu

Four more golds for India in Asian shooting meet

They have so far won 17 gold medals from the competition.Shiva got the better of experienced Korean Park Daehun in the mens air pistol final, taking him down 17-13 in a close contest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 18:07 IST
Four more golds for India in Asian shooting meet
  • Country:
  • India

India swept the air pistol events in the 15th Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, Korea on Tuesday.

Shiva Narwal won the men's 10m air pistol, while Sagar Dangi picked up the junior men's gold. In addition, both the men's and women's youth teams also won their respective competitions to make it another successful day for India. They have so far won 17 gold medals from the competition.

Shiva got the better of experienced Korean Park Daehun in the men's air pistol final, taking him down 17-13 in a close contest. He also had the Korean's number in the ranking round where he topped with 253.7. Park was second with 250.2. India's Vijayveer Sidhu also picked up a bronze in the event, after he finished the ranking round in third place with 248.0.

In the junior men's air pistol, it was a 1-2 finish for India, as Sagar Dangi overcame Samrat Rana 17-13 to claim gold. Mukhammad Kamalov of Uzbekistan won the bronze.

India's third gold came in the men' 10m air pistol Youth event, when the trio of Sandeep Bishnoi, Sahil and Amit Sharma beat a Korean team 16-8 in the gold medal clash.

The fourth and final gold of the day came in the women's 10m air pistol youth event where Kanishka Dagar, Yashsavi Joshi and Harnavdeep Kaur defeated yet another Korean team 16-10 in the final match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022