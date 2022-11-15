Left Menu

Biggest iPhone manufacturing unit coming up near Hosur; to employ 60,000 people: Vaishnaw

The biggest unit to manufacture Apple iPhone in India is coming up near Hosur in Bengaluru, which will employ around 60,000 people, Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday. Tribal sisters have been trained to make Apple iPhone, the minister said.

The biggest unit to manufacture Apple iPhone in India is coming up near Hosur in Bengaluru, which will employ around 60,000 people, Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday. While speaking at the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas ceremony, Vaishnaw said that six thousand tribal women residing near Ranchi and Hazaribagh have been trained for making iPhones. ''Apple's iPhone is now getting made in India and it's the biggest plant in India is being set up at Hosur near Bengaluru. 60,000 people work in a single factory. The first 6,000 employees of these 60,000 employees are our tribal sisters from places nearby Ranchi and Hazaribagh. Tribal sisters have been trained to make Apple iPhone,'' the minister said. Apple has outsourced the manufacturing of iPhone enclosures to Tata Electronics, which has a plant at Hosur.

The company gets iPhones manufactured by electronics giants - Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron in India.

