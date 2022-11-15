Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as data points to cooling inflation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-11-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 20:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday after a lower-than-expected rise in U.S. producer prices boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve would shift to smaller interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 219.2 points, or 0.65%, at the open to 33755.94. The S&P 500 rose 49.2 points, or 1.24%, to 4006.41​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 278.6 points, or 2.49%, to 11474.82 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

