Ukrainian presidential adviser: Russia to blame for any 'incidents with missiles'

A senior adviser to Ukraine's president said on Wednesday that Russia was to blame for any "incidents with missiles" after its invasion of his country. "In my opinion, it is necessary to adhere to only one logic. And there can be no other explanation for any incidents with missiles."

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-11-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 14:12 IST
Mykhailo Podolyak Image Credit: Twitter(@Podolyak_M)
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A senior adviser to Ukraine's president said on Wednesday that Russia was to blame for any "incidents with missiles" after its invasion of his country.

"In my opinion, it is necessary to adhere to only one logic. The war was started and is being waged by Russia. Russia massively attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles," Mykhailo Podolyak said in a written statement after U.S. President Joe Biden said a missile that killed two people in Poland was probably not fired from Russia.

"Russia has turned the eastern part of the European continent into an unpredictable battlefield. Intent means of execution, risks, escalation - all this is only Russia. And there can be no other explanation for any incidents with missiles."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

