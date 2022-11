BRIEF-Tencent Expects Regulators To Grant Licenses To Its Commercial Games Soon

Tencent Holdings Ltd: * PRESIDENT: PARTNERSHIP WITH UBISOFT WILL ENABLE TENCENT TO RELEASE MORE AAA GAMES GLOBALLY AND PC TITLES TO CHINA

* TENCENT PRESIDENT: CONTINUES TO INVEST IN COMPANIES COMPLEMENTARY TO CORE BUSINESSES SUCH AS UBISOFT AND FROMSOFTWARE * TENCENT PRESIDENT: VIDEO ACCOUNT AD REVENUE ON TRACK TO EXCEED 1 BILLION YUAN IN QUARTERLY REVENUE IN Q4

* TENCENT CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: MINOR PROTECTION MEASURES, THE LACK OF GAME LICENSES AND WEAK MACRO MAIN FACTORS HINDERING GAMING REVENUE GROWTH * TENCENT'S CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: GAME DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY HAS CHANGED TO FOCUS ON GAMES WITH HIGH PRODUCTION VALUE AND GLOBAL AMBITIONS

* TENCENT'S CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: COMPANY WILL RELEASE MORE ADVERTISING INVENTORY IN VIDEO ACCOUNTS AS THERE REMAINS EXCESS DEMAND FROM ADVERTISERS * TENCENT'S PRESIDENT: VIDEO ACCOUNT MONETIZATION WILL BE INCREMENTAL TO AVOID IMPACT ON TENCENT'S OTHER ADVERTISING REVENUE

* TENCENT'S CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: INVESTEES' FINANCIAL STRENGTH, INDUSTRY POSITIONING AND INVESTMENT RETURNS ARE KEY FACTORS IN DECIDING SHARE DISTRIBUTION * HAS A 30% INTERNAL RATE OF RETURN

* TENCENT'S PRESIDENT: A BIG OVERLAP BETWEEN INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS OF TENCENT AND MEITUAN IS ALSO AN INCENTIVE TO DISTRIBUTE MEITUAN'S SHARES * TENCENT'S PRESIDENT: CHINA'S PARTY CONGRESS AND NDRC REPORTS HIGHLIGHT VALUE OF DIGITAL ECONOMY, SIGNALING A MORE SUPPORTIVE ENVIRONMENT

* TENCENT'S PRESIDENT: BEIJING'S APPROVAL OF TENCENT-CHINA UNICOM JV SIGNALS BETTER REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT REGARDING ANTI-TRUST * TENCENT'S PRESIDENT: TENCENT EXPECTS REGULATORS TO GRANT LICENSES TO ITS COMMERCIAL GAMES SOON

* TENCENT'S PRESIDENT: THE APPROVAL OF TENCENT'S INVESTMENT IN SAMSUNG PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE SIGNALS NORMALIZED REGULATOR ENVIRONMENT IN THE AREA OF FINTECH * TENCENT'S PRESIDENT: TENCENT IS STILL WORKING WITH REGULATORS ON GETTING A FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY LICENSE Further company coverage:

