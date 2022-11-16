BRIEF-Gemini Says Aware Genesis Global Capital Paused Withdrawals
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 19:07 IST
Nov 16 (Reuters) -
* GEMINI SAYS AWARE GENESIS GLOBAL CAPITAL PAUSED WITHDRAWALS; WILL NOT BE ABLE TO MEET CUSTOMER REDEMPTIONS WITHIN SERVICE-LEVEL AGREEMENT OF 5 BUSINESS DAYS - BLOG
* GEMINI SAYS THIS DOES NOT IMPACT ANY OTHER GEMINI PRODUCTS AND SERVICES- BLOG Source text: https://bit.ly/3hOy3wQ
