Ukraine working with allies on 'integrated' air defence system
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 21:32 IST
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday that Kyiv was working with international allies on an "integrated and echeloned" air defence system.
Reznikov gave no further details in a tweet written a day after Russia carried out air strikes across Ukraine, but he said that "protecting the Ukrainian sky" would be a priority at a planned meeting with allies in Germany.
"Together with our partners we’re working on an integrated & echeloned air defense system. We are preparing for winter on the battlefield," he wrote.
