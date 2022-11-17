More than 230 innovators participate in India International Innovation and Invention Expo

More than 230 innovators from across the globe are participating in the India International Innovation and Invention Expo 2022 that began at Margao town in South Goa on Thursday.

Organisers said that the event has 238 innovators participating in it with 104 innovations on display, including 37 from foreign countries. Innovators from Polland, Russia, Iran, Saudi, Arabia, Spain, Thailand, Macao and India are participating in the event.

State's environment minister Nilesh Cabral inaugurated the event on Thursday in the presence of Goa State Innovation Council chairman Jose Manuel Noronha, Indian Innovators Association president A S Rao, Director of Science and Technology Levinson Martins and others.

A book titled 'Top 100 Indian Innovations 2022' was also released during the inaugural event.

Speaking on the occasion, Cabral said that the state government is aiming to support every innovative idea. He appealed the younger generation to come forward and work towards innovations.

He pointed out that six Goan innovations are amongst the hundred that has figured in the book 'Top 100 Indian Innovations 2022'.

''I wish that next year, when we publish similar book, 50 per cent of the innovations should be from Goa,'' Cabral said.

The minister also lauded the work of Goa State Innovation Council, a body run by the state government. The Goa State Innovation Council has displayed its innovations in the field of agriculture, drones, 3D printers, waste management, medical, sports, defence, environment and laser cutting at the event.

