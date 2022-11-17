Left Menu

Google collaborates with K'taka govt to support emerging local startups

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-11-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Tech giant and search engine Google on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government to support its vision to promote innovation and spur the growth of startups across the State. In collaboration with the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Google would work with women-led founders and startups across tier-2 and tier-3 cities to offer essential training, access to partners, expertise on Google's suite of tools and technologies, along with knowledge and mentorship sessions in areas such as Cloud, User Experience, Android, Web, Product Strategy, Leadership and Marketing, said a statement from Google.

Google would extend also scholarships for Google career certificates to youth and job-seekers in digital skills such as IT support, project management, data analytics and support local schools, too, to promote the fundamentals of online safety and digital citizenship to children through the 'Be Internet Awesome' programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

