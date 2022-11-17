Antstream and Blacknut game streaming will be available on Samsung TVs in 2023

Antstream and Blacknut will be joining Samsung's game streaming offer next year, allowing Samsung Smart TV owners to play a wealth of titles spanning classic, strategy, indie favorites and more.

Antstream Arcade provides players access to over 1,500 iconic games and weekly new multiplayer challenges and tournaments

Blacknut's Cloud Gaming subscription-based service offers the largest unlimited access to gaming content for TV screens. Additionally, Blacknut allows a "click and play" experience, allowing up to five players to play simultaneously on any compatible smartphone, PC or Smart TV.

Both Antstream and Blacknut will become available to owners of select 2021, 2022 & 2023 Samsung TVs.

Further, Samsung is bringing cloud games to millions of 2021 Samsung Smart TV owners. Through the year-end, individual apps will be available from Samsung's game streaming partners Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Utomik, with Blacknut and Antstream Arcade coming in 2023. The individual gaming apps will be available to download from the Samsung App Store via the Media Hub directly on the TV.

Existing Samsung customers will now have instant access to the same games available through the Samsung Gaming Hub on 2022 Smart TVs and Monitors, the South Korean firm said in a press release on Thursday.

"When Samsung Gaming Hub rolled out earlier this year on 2022 TV models, the number one question we received was 'when is game streaming coming to my 2021 TV.' Today we are happy to share with our eager fans that they will be able to play the games they love before the end of this year," said Mike Lucero, Head of Product for Gaming at North America Service Business Team, Samsung Electronics.

Furthermore, in the coming few weeks, GeForce NOW players will be able to stream PC games at up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second natively in 2022 and select 2021 Samsung Smart TVs without waiting for downloads, installs, patches or updates