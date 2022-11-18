Left Menu

India could allow some cross-border data transfers under new privacy law

India on Friday proposed a new data privacy law that will allow companies to transfer users' personal data to certain countries abroad, the latest regulation that will have an impact on how tech giants such as Facebook and Google operate in the market. The draft bill comes after the government in August withdrew a 2019 proposal that had alarmed big technology companies by proposing stringent regulations on cross-border data flows.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 13:48 IST
India could allow some cross-border data transfers under new privacy law
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Friday proposed a new data privacy law that will allow companies to transfer users' personal data to certain countries abroad, the latest regulation that will have an impact on how tech giants such as Facebook and Google operate in the market.

The draft bill comes after the government in August withdrew a 2019 proposal that had alarmed big technology companies by proposing stringent regulations on cross-border data flows. In the new draft released on Friday, the government said it could specify countries or territories outside India to which entities managing data can transfer personal data of users.

"Cross-border interactions are a defining characteristic of today's interconnected world ... Personal data may be transferred to certain notified countries and territories," the government said in a statement. The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is open for public consultation, the federal IT minister said on Twitter, without giving a deadline.

Companies including Facebook, Twitter and Google have for years been concerned with many technology sector regulations India, which have also strained relations with the United States in recent years. The new bill also proposes financial penalties on companies for incident related to data breaches. It also says the federal government would have powers to exempt state agencies from provisions of the bill in the interest of national security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022