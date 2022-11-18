Left Menu

5G services available at major locations in Delhi NCR, says Jio

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 15:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Telecom major Jio on Friday said that it has started to provide 5G coverage across Delhi NCR across all important localities.

The company said that its 5G service is available across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major NCR locations where it is delivering data speed of up to 1 gigabit per second.

''Covering the majority of the National Capital and NCR region is a matter of pride for us. Jio is expanding its True-5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this area. It is the only operator to be present across the Delhi-NCR region with True-5G services.

''The reason Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True-5G to every Indian is because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can deliver to every citizen,'' Jio spokesperson said.

Jio said that its 5G network is now covering most residential areas, hospitals, schools, colleges and universities, government buildings, high streets, malls and markets, high footfall areas such as tourist spots and hotels, tech-parks as well as roads, highways and metros.

''More Jio users in Delhi-NCR will continue to be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost,'' the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

