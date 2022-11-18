Bengal targets 25pc data center capacity by 2025: Official

The West Bengal government on Friday said it is aiming at installing 25 per cent of the country's data center capacity by 2025, a senior official said.

Bengal accounts for just one per cent of the data center capacity at present, but the figure is set to rise in the next few years, he said.

“I am sure by 2025, we will increase it to at least 25 per cent,'' the state's Information Technology Secretary Randhir Kumar said here at an event organised by Assocham.

''In Bengal’s ‘Silicon Valley’, out of the 250 acres, 50 per cent land has been taken up for data centers,'' he said.

Kumar stated that Bengal was working on some modules of blockchain technology, and those will be used by the land records department.

''Land is a major area of dispute, and with blockchain, we will do away with a lot of such issues,'' the official said.

Blockchain is a type of shared database or ledger, as per experts.

''The state government provides free space to MSMEs from our cloud space to support them,'' Kumar, who is also the MD of Webel, added.

