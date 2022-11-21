Left Menu

Airtel launches 5G services in Guwahati

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-11-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 15:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday said that it has rolled out the latest 5G services in Guwahati, the gateway to the Northeast.

The 'Airtel 5G Plus' services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

''Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread,'' it said, adding that the latest technology is available at select locations in the city.

The company said the 'Airtel 5G Plus' will bolster the entire portfolio of services that it offers.

''In addition, it will allow superfast access to high definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,'' it added.

With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as the 5G services will help various sectors like education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

