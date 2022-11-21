Left Menu

Several injured when SUV crashes into front of Apple store

PTI | Boston | Updated: 21-11-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 23:06 IST
Several injured when SUV crashes into front of Apple store
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An SUV crashed into Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, injuring several people, authorities said.

A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders were at the scene in Hingham following the crash shortly before 11 am.

Police were investigating and didn't immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental.

At least five people were reported hurt. A nurse at nearby South Shore Hospital told WCVB that the hospital was notified that seven to 10 victims could be transported to their emergency room.

The store, which is located in the Derby Street Shops, had been scheduled to open about an hour before the crash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India
2
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

WRAPUP 1-Several Beijing districts shut schools as China COVID cases rise

Global
4
INSIGHT-Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

INSIGHT-Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022