Hungama HiLife G1 Smartwatch Will Be Set for Grabs Offline Exclusively at TATA Croma Across Its Retail Stores in India

This Made in India product is making its debut offline exclusively in TATA Croma stores Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company, recently began their journey of exploring contemporary smartwatches through the G1 watch, available under their brand of lifestyle products, HiLife. To demarcate and bolster its presence in the market, the G1 smartwatch is set to be seen in TATA Croma outlets across the country. With features like Bluetooth 5.0 calling with in-built mic, IP67 Water Resistant, built-in speaker, blood pressure monitor and SPO2 tracker, physiological cycle reminder, 24x7 heart rate monitor and much more, the G1 smartwatch is an enviable product that people can now get their hands on in their nearest TATA Croma stores.

With the entry of the G1 smartwatch in TATA Croma stores, other HiLife audio products will soon set foot into their retail stores across India over the next few months. The same will be available on the Croma online store. Packed with a competitive set of features available at an affordable price of Rs. 3499, G1 customers will also experience an elevated entertainment experience with year-long free subscriptions of Hungama Music and Hungama OTT Play, along with a Cleartrip voucher of INR. 500 on all domestic flights.

Siddhartha Roy, CEO, Hungama Digital Media, said, “We are excited that Hungama's range of innovative audio products, Hungama HiLife, will be available to TATA Croma customers. We hope to build the Hungama HiLife brand in partnership with Croma and continue to bring a novel range of high-quality audio products for TATA Croma customers in the future.'' Speaking on the occasion, Croma spokesperson, said, “Croma has always aimed at providing new avenues and offerings for customers. As we expand our range, we are delighted to partner with Hungama HiLife portfolio to provide a wide assortment of products to choose from. Croma’s unique omnichannel play will make the customer’s buying journey delightful with the new range.” About Hungama HiLife A part of Hungama Digital Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Hungama HiLife is lifestyle brand that offers products to enhance the user’s entertainment experience. Guided by its parent company’s philosophy of innovation, these products combine technology with ergonomics to provide elegantly designed accessories at an affordable price. The entire range includes products that make the entertainment experience more immersive and real.

About Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Hungama is a leading digital entertainment company in South Asia. Founded in 1999, Hungama has remained at the forefront of the Internet revolution in India and created exceptional digital experiences by combining entertainment and technology. With the aim to include more consumers under the umbrella of digital entertainment, Hungama has worked towards introducing destinations that make digital content consumption simpler and at the same time, enriching.

Hungama’s portfolio covers a wide spectrum of services that have touched over a billion lives in more than 190 countries. These include Hungama Music – a popular music streaming platform, Hungama Play – the go-to destination for video streaming, Hungama HiLife – lifestyle products that enhance the entertainment experience, Hungama Artist Aloud – a platform for independent artists, Bollywood Hungama – the leading destination for entertainment news and Hungama Games – a developer, publisher, distributor, and marketer of mobile games. Leveraging its distribution and aggregation strengths, Hungama is also able to work with telecom, DTH, ISP and OEM partners to create unique and engaging entertainment destinations for consumers.

Over the years, Hungama Digital Media has garnered the trust of the investor community and has received investments from Intel Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Xiaomi, Rare Enterprises, and others.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Hungama also has offices in Delhi NCR, Dubai, Singapore, and Dhaka. For more information, please visit www.hungama.org.

