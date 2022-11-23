Left Menu

Youth World Boxing C'ships: Four more boxers confirm medals, extend India's medal tally to 11

Four Indian boxers, including Muskan and Tamanna, assured themselves of a medal after reaching the semifinals with dominating victories at the Youth mens and womens World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain.Youth Asian Championships silver medallist Kirti 81kg and Devika Ghorpade 52kg were the other two boxers to confirm medals by securing their spots in the last-four stage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 15:46 IST
Four Indian boxers, including Muskan and Tamanna, assured themselves of a medal after reaching the semifinals with dominating victories at the Youth men's and women's World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain.

Youth Asian Championships silver medallist Kirti (+81kg) and Devika Ghorpade (52kg) were the other two boxers to confirm medals by securing their spots in the last-four stage. With addition of four more medals, India's total medal count now climbs to 11, same as the last edition, held in Poland.

Tamanna began the day for India on an aggressive note as she outperformed Japan's Juni Tonegawa by unanimous decision in the women's 50kg quarter-final. Devika also notched up an easy 5-0 win against Germany's Asya Ari.

Muskan (75kg) and Kirti proved too strong for their respective opponents -- Mongolia's Zyeinyep Azimbai and Livia Botica of Romania -- as they were declared winners by the 'Referee Stops the Contest' verdict within the first three minutes of the bouts.

Meanwhile, Preeti Dahiya (57kg), Rhythm (+92) and Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (51kg) exited from the tournament after suffering losses in their respective quarterfinal bouts.

Eight Indian female boxers, including Muskan, Tamanna, Devika, Kirti, Kunjarani Devi Thongam (60kg), Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Ravina (63kg) and Lashu Yadav (70kg), will battle it out in the semifinals later on Wednesday night.

Vanshaj (63.5kg), Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) and Ashish (54kg) will lead India's charge in the men's semifinals at the prestigious event.

The finals will be held on Friday and Saturday.

