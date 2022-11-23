Left Menu

Airtel deploys 5G Plus service at Nagpur International Airport

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 23-11-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 16:47 IST
Airtel deploys 5G Plus service at Nagpur International Airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) has deployed its cutting-edge Airtel 5G Plus service at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, the second airport in the state to enjoy ultrafast 5G service.

Customers with 5G smartphones flying in and out of Orange City can enjoy blazing speeds while they are at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration counters, security areas, baggage claim belts, parking area, etc, on their existing data plans, until the roll out is more widespread.

"I am thrilled to announce the beginning of a new chapter in Maharashtra as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur becomes the second airport in the state to have the Airtel 5G Plus services after Pune airport. I thank the authorities in Nagpur Airport for all the support extended to make this project live," said George Mathen, CEO – Maharashtra & Goa, Bharti Airtel.

The Airtel 5G Plus services are currently available at Ganesh Path, Nehru Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, CA road and a few other locations in Nagpur. The operator said it is augmenting its network further to make its services available across the city in due course of time.

Airtel 5G Plus service is already live in the new airport terminal in Bengaluru, Pune and Varanasi. It offers the following benefits:

Airtel 5G Plus promises the following benefits:

  • Work on all 5G smartphones: It runs on a widely-accepted technology, which means that all 5G-enabled smartphones in India will work on Airtel 5G Plus without any glitches.
  • Massive speeds: Customers will experience up to 30X faster speeds compared to Airtel 4G, which means customers can download HD & 4K videos, games, and large files, all in just a few seconds. Additionally, it provides brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect.
  • Energy efficient: The network will also be kinder to the environment with its special power reduction solution.

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022