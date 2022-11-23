Airtel deploys 5G Plus service at Nagpur International Airport

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) has deployed its cutting-edge Airtel 5G Plus service at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, the second airport in the state to enjoy ultrafast 5G service.

Customers with 5G smartphones flying in and out of Orange City can enjoy blazing speeds while they are at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration counters, security areas, baggage claim belts, parking area, etc, on their existing data plans, until the roll out is more widespread.

"I am thrilled to announce the beginning of a new chapter in Maharashtra as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur becomes the second airport in the state to have the Airtel 5G Plus services after Pune airport. I thank the authorities in Nagpur Airport for all the support extended to make this project live," said George Mathen, CEO – Maharashtra & Goa, Bharti Airtel.

The Airtel 5G Plus services are currently available at Ganesh Path, Nehru Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, CA road and a few other locations in Nagpur. The operator said it is augmenting its network further to make its services available across the city in due course of time.

Airtel 5G Plus service is already live in the new airport terminal in Bengaluru, Pune and Varanasi. It offers the following benefits:

