Left Menu

Renault selects KPIT Technologies as strategic software scaling partner

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:12 IST
Renault selects KPIT Technologies as strategic software scaling partner
  • Country:
  • India

French auto group Renault has selected KPIT Technologies as a strategic software scaling partner for its next-generation Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) programme, a release said on Wednesday.

KPIT has two decades of experience in automotive and mobility software, cross-domain competencies, global scale, and ecosystem of alliance partners, along with the expertise in developing SDV roadmaps for several industry leaders.

Renault Group is making significant investments and strategic partnerships to develop SDV platform, which will drive its global growth over the following decades, KPIT said in the release.

The group expects the SDV technology programmes to drive value to its roadmap of vehicle production programmes that will start from 2026, it said.

''Software is the force behind the transformation of the automotive industry. Together, we will develop SDV technology platforms that will help us maintain market leadership and help the industry accelerate SDV transformation'', said Thierry Cammal, Alliance Global Vice President - Renault Software Factory, Managing Director - Renault Software Labs.

KPIT said its global footprint, combined with access to a talent pool and training programmes, will create the desired scale the programme demands.

''The power of software from KPIT will unlock electrification, autonomous driving, and connected vehicle experiences that will delight Renault consumers.

''KPIT will bring competencies at scale, IP, an ecosystem of partnerships, thereby creating long-term value. We are looking forward to jointly building an industry-leading solution for the automotive and mobility industry,'' Kishor Patil, CEO of KPIT Technologies, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022