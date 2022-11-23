Soccer-No truth to rumours Danish FA is planning to leave FIFA, says DBU

There is no truth to rumours that the Danish Football Association (DBU) is planning to leave FIFA following a storm over the "OneLove" armband, the association has told Reuters.

Media reports surfaced on Wednesday following a news conference that DBU president Jesper Moeller had said the FA was considering pulling out of the governing body for world football after Denmark and six other European teams were threatened with sporting sanctions if they wore the armband. "Some media have made the misunderstanding that DBU will withdraw from FIFA," DBU head of communications Jakob Hoejer told Reuters in a WhatsApp message.

"That was not said at the press conference. We're critical and not satisfied and we'll not vote for the present FIFA-president (Gianni Infantino). We will discuss further actions with our Nordic and European colleagues." Denmark face France in their second Group D game on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)