India carries successful training launch of Agni-3 missile
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-11-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 21:32 IST
India on Wednesday successfully carried out the training launch of Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-3, from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the Odisha coast, DRDO sources said.
The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, an official statement said, adding that the launch was carried out for a predetermined range and validated all operational parameters of the system.
