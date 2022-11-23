Left Menu

India carries successful training launch of Agni-3 missile

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-11-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 21:32 IST
  • India

India on Wednesday successfully carried out the training launch of Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-3, from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the Odisha coast, DRDO sources said.

The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, an official statement said, adding that the launch was carried out for a predetermined range and validated all operational parameters of the system.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

