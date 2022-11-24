Apple says it has staff on site at Foxconn Zhengzhou facility

Apple said on Thursday it has team members on the ground at the Foxconn Zhengzhou iPhone manufacturing facility, which was hit by worker protests in recent days.

"We have Apple team members on the ground at our supplier Foxconn’s Zhengzhou facility. We are reviewing the situation and working closely with Foxconn to ensure their employees' concerns are addressed," the company said.

