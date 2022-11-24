Abu Dhabi close to unveiling new economic strategy - economic development chairman

Abu Dhabi is close to unveiling its overall new economic strategy, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said on Thursday.

The new economic strategy is expected to lay out Abu Dhabi's objectives to diversify its economy and focus on developing innovation and digitization.

The chairman was speaking at an event to announce that Abu Dhabi would be hosting the Annual Investment Meeting in 2023.

