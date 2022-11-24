Nokia and Inria partner to address key challenges for future of smart networking and edge computing

Nokia and Inria today announced a new phase of their collaboration to address key challenges for the future of smart networking and edge computing.

The duo have renewed their common research lab, which focuses on solving the key scientific challenges linked to the evolution of networks and network applications, for the next four years. The joint research lab was launched in 2008 and it brings together permanent scientists from the two partners with a newly created pool of PhD and post-doctoral scientists

"Inria and Nokia Bell Labs have enjoyed a rich and fruitful relationship for more than 20 years. This new phase of our collaboration addresses the strategic challenges of the future digital connected world infrastructure and applications, and we are excited about the collaborative advantages of this continued partnership for Nokia, our industry, and society to enable enhanced experiences in a digitalized world," said Thierry Klein, President of Nokia Bell Labs Solutions Research.

The partnership aims to address the following aspects:

Distributed learning over 6G: enabling diverse AI applications operating in a distributed and cooperative way all over the system (core, network, edge, device), continuously learning and evolving.

AI-based smart network management: providing analytics and trustworthy AI/ML for 5G-Advanced and 6G zero touch mobile network resource management.

Network aware industrial applications: optimizing and adapting industrial applications, such as cloud based robotic applications based on network performance and availability.

"Nokia Bell Labs is one of our major strategic partners and I am pleased that we are strengthening our partnership. The gradual evolution of our partnership also shows the importance of building long-term relationships based on trust, within a joint strategy and roadmap. Together with Nokia, we will work on the new frontiers for 6G mobile networks, which pose new technological and theoretical challenges, where software design and data exchange must be jointly addressed," said Bruno Sportisse, CEO of Inria.