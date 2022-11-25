Gamezop partners with Taboola to boost ad revenue and engagement for 45 million users

New Delhi, November 25, 2022 – Gamezop, one of the world’s leading HTML5 gaming platforms, announced its partnership with New York headquartered Taboola (NASDAQ: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web and helping people discover things they may like. This strategic partnership will empower Gamezop to harness the power of Taboola’s suite of publisher products to improve ad monetization and engagement for its users. Gamezop, and its recently launched quizzing platform, Quizzop, will help Taboola drive greater advertiser success by expanding its advertising inventory. The gaming giant has a whopping 45 million monthly active users and monetizes with over 300 million ad impressions per month.

Gamezop and Quizzop are plug-and-play platforms that any digital product can integrate to introduce instant gaming for their users. The likes of Amazon, Tata Play, Snapchat, Samsung Internet, and Paytm are amongst the 5,000 products on which Gamezop is powering gaming experiences.

Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola, said, “Gamezop has solidified its presence as an important gaming destination in India and globally. Their massive audience combined with Taboola’s products ensure that Gamezop has the tools they need to grow even further. Our partnership is demonstrating clear results and we look forward to expanding on their success.” Yashash Agarwal, CEO at Gamezop, said, “Taboola’s clear and transparent policies, reasoned conduct towards publishers, decisive support, and high regard for privacy and regulatory compliance around the world has made them our monetization partner of choice. Thanks to their global coverage, we are now monetizing our current user base spanning 200 countries better than ever before. Their product cycles are very impressive and foray into header bidding makes things very exciting for us.” Taboola’s journey towards building new technologies helps various platforms from all domains to drive reader engagement and stimulate consumers’ interest by discovering the content of their choice.

Learn more about Taboola’s recommendation platform and services here. Learn more about Gamezop’s plug-and-play gaming solutions here. About Taboola: Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices, and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent, and El Mundo.

More than 15,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers, and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Disclaimer – Forward-Looking Statements: Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding prospects, product development, and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement on Form F-4 and our other SEC filings. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About Gamezop: Gamezop (business.gamezop.com) is a multi-game platform that apps can integrate to add a gaming section for their users. Gamezop also operates Quizzop, a quizzing platform that apps can add as a trivia section. Games and quizzes increase user engagement significantly within any product, besides opening a new stream of revenue. Gamezop and Quizzop take 30 minutes to integrate and can be used for free. Over 5,000 products have partnered with Gamezop. These partners include Amazon, Samsung Internet, AccuWeather, MX Player, and Paytm. More than 45 million users from across the world engage with Gamezop every month via one of their partners.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)