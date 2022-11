BRIEF-Elon Musk Says Twitter Is "Tentatively Launching Verified On Friday Next Week" -Tweet

Nov 25 (Reuters) -

* MUSK SAYS GOLD CHECK FOR COS, GREY CHECK FOR GOVERNMENT, BLUE FOR INDIVIDUALS (CELEBRITY OR NOT) AND ALL VERIFIED ACCOUNTS WILL BE MANUALLY AUTHENTICATED ON TWITTER BEFORE CHECK ACTIVATES

* ELON MUSK SAYS "TENTATIVELY LAUNCHING VERIFIED ON FRIDAY NEXT WEEK" -TWEET Source text [http://bit.ly/3V7LTce]

