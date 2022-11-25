Amazon India to shut food delivery business from next month - Economic Times
25-11-2022
Amazon Inc will shut its food-delivery business in India from Dec. 29, the Economic Times reported on Friday, citing a communication by the company to its restaurant partners.
Amazon India did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
