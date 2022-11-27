Samsung brings Ball watch face to Watch5, Watch5 Pro with new update
Samsung has released a new software update for the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro with a new Ball watch face to commemorate the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022.
South Korean tech giant Samsung has released a new software update for the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro with a new Ball watch face to commemorate the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. According to GSM Arena, a tech news website, the update weighs a little over 500MB and has a firmware version ending with AVK7.
Once the update is installed, users can find the new Ball watch face in the Galaxy Wearable app with flags of countries participating in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The new update also comes with the November 2022 security patch, and the changelog says it includes stability codes to improve the notifications and behavior of the watches, reported GSM Arena.
To install the update, users can head to the Galaxy Wearable app's watch settings, then watch software update and finally the Home tab menu to check for it manually. But do note that it's currently not available for the Galaxy Watch5 Pro's LTE model. Meanwhile, Samsung has been rolling out their Android 13 based One UI 5 update for their smartphones. The company recently also assured users that they are aiming to bring future One UI versions even faster and to more devices at the same time, reported GSM Arena. (ANI)
