Tokyo prosecutors raid ad agencies Hakuhodo, Tokyu Agency in bid-rigging probe -NTV

Tokyo prosecutors on Monday raided the offices of advertising agencies Hakuhodo DY Holdings and Tokyu Agency in connection with possible bid-rigging related to Tokyo Olympics test events, NTV reported.

The move follows Friday's raid on the headquarters of another ad agency, Dentsu Inc, part of a widening scandal into corruption during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

