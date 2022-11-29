Left Menu

U.S. FTC sues Google, iHeartMedia for alleged deceptive ads promoting Pixel 4

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-11-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 00:53 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and seven U.S. states sued Alphabet Inc's Google and iHeartMedia Inc on Monday over alleged deceptive ads promoting Google's Pixel 4 smartphone in 2019 and 2020, the FTC said.

"The Federal Trade Commission and seven state attorneys general sued Google LLC and iHeartMedia, Inc. today for airing nearly 29,000 deceptive endorsements by radio personalities promoting their use of and experience with Google’s Pixel 4 phone in 2019 and 2020," the FTC said in a statement.

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

 India
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

