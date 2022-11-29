Left Menu

Air raid alerts issued in Ukraine but no reports of new Russian attacks

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 16:36 IST
Air raid alerts issued in Ukraine but no reports of new Russian attacks

Air raid alerts were issued across all Ukraine on Tuesday but there were no immediate reports of any new Russian missile strikes.

The capital Kyiv sounded the all clear, but Ukrainian officials called for caution following a warning by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Russia could be preparing new attacks almost a week after the last big wave of missile strikes. "Last time, the Russians also disguised the strike as a training flight...Let's see," Vitaliy Kim, the governor of the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022