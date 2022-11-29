ICHR ropes in ISRO to compile history of science and tech, eco

The Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) has embarked on a project to compile the history of science and technology, and economics in the country from the ancient times to the present, a senior official said.

The move is part of efforts to compile a comprehensive history of India from the Indian perspective based on a cross-section of sources spanning different regions and local languages, ICHR Secretary Umesh Ashok Kadam told PTI.

He said the present comprehensive history of India has been influenced by the medieval Islamic period and the colonial rule, while the post-Independence writings have a pronounced Marxist perspective.

For the project titled 'History of Indian Science and Technology', the ICHR has approached the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and sent a concept note to S Somanath, the chairman of the space agency.

Kadam said the Education Ministry has sanctioned Rs 25 lakh for the project on science and technology and the Council would soon include scientists, historians and subject matter experts in this regard.

The History of Science and Technology will be compiled in six volumes with two volumes each dedicated to ancient history, medieval history and modern era. The first volume is expected to be ready in five months with the aim to release it by March 22 next year, Kadam said.

A similar structure would be followed in the compilation of economic history of the country.

The Comprehensive History of India project is expected to cost Rs 5 crore.

Kadam said the ICHR was also working on a project to create a digital library of sources in diverse languages related to Indian culture and history.

''There is a lot of reference material and rich information linked to India's history in local languages in different parts of the country. This is available in ancient Telugu, Tamil, Prakrit, Magahi, Kashmiri, Braj and other local languages,'' he said.

Kadam said some private institutions and libraries too have some material that can be compiled, digitised and made available on the ICHR website for future reference.

He also claimed that the role of ICHR in this regard was not political but an academic pursuit to present the real picture.

