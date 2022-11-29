Left Menu

ICHR ropes in ISRO to compile history of science and tech, eco

The first volume is expected to be ready in five months with the aim to release it by March 22 next year, Kadam said.A similar structure would be followed in the compilation of economic history of the country.The Comprehensive History of India project is expected to cost Rs 5 crore.Kadam said the ICHR was also working on a project to create a digital library of sources in diverse languages related to Indian culture and history.There is a lot of reference material and rich information linked to Indias history in local languages in different parts of the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 19:35 IST
ICHR ropes in ISRO to compile history of science and tech, eco
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) has embarked on a project to compile the history of science and technology, and economics in the country from the ancient times to the present, a senior official said.

The move is part of efforts to compile a comprehensive history of India from the Indian perspective based on a cross-section of sources spanning different regions and local languages, ICHR Secretary Umesh Ashok Kadam told PTI.

He said the present comprehensive history of India has been influenced by the medieval Islamic period and the colonial rule, while the post-Independence writings have a pronounced Marxist perspective.

For the project titled 'History of Indian Science and Technology', the ICHR has approached the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and sent a concept note to S Somanath, the chairman of the space agency.

Kadam said the Education Ministry has sanctioned Rs 25 lakh for the project on science and technology and the Council would soon include scientists, historians and subject matter experts in this regard.

The History of Science and Technology will be compiled in six volumes with two volumes each dedicated to ancient history, medieval history and modern era. The first volume is expected to be ready in five months with the aim to release it by March 22 next year, Kadam said.

A similar structure would be followed in the compilation of economic history of the country.

The Comprehensive History of India project is expected to cost Rs 5 crore.

Kadam said the ICHR was also working on a project to create a digital library of sources in diverse languages related to Indian culture and history.

''There is a lot of reference material and rich information linked to India's history in local languages in different parts of the country. This is available in ancient Telugu, Tamil, Prakrit, Magahi, Kashmiri, Braj and other local languages,'' he said.

Kadam said some private institutions and libraries too have some material that can be compiled, digitised and made available on the ICHR website for future reference.

He also claimed that the role of ICHR in this regard was not political but an academic pursuit to present the real picture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022