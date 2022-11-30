Horizon Therapeutics fields buyout interest from Amgen, J&J and Sanofi

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 03:15 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 03:15 IST
Horizon Therapeutics Plc said on Tuesday its board was engaged in highly preliminary discussions with Amgen Inc, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Global Services for potential takeover offers.

The biotech company, which has a market capitalization of $17.7 billion, added there can be no certainty that any offer will be made. Horizon Therapeutics makes drugs for rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

