India ITME 2022 - The Platform Where Creativity Meets Definition and Expertise Meets Innovation

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) India ITME events have always been a premier destination for Technology, Innovation & Knowledge distribution, going ahead with this knowledge dissemination agenda, India ITME 2022 is now ready with many Unique & Interesting activities for Exhibitors, Visitors & Students at its upcoming Mega event India ITME 2022 at IEML, Greater Noida, India from 8th - 13th December 2022.

RBSM: India ITME Society & EEPC India has organized Reverse Buyer Seller Meeting on 9th, 11th & 12th December 2022 at Emerald Room, ITME Square, 2nd Floor, a concurrent program during India ITME 2022. The best opportunity to meet international buyers’ delegates from 13 Countries (Bangladesh, Belarus, Bhutan, Botswana, Ethiopia, Fiji, Ghana, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Poland, Russia, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan) looking for Sourcing of Machinery, Spare parts, Components & Accessories. Product Launches: Witness & experience 46 Product launches from Spinning, Weaving, Processing, Digital Printing, Home Textiles & Knitting, Embroidery & Garmenting Segments during the 6 days of the event and revolutionize the way of manufacturing, Conferences: India ITME 2022 ensures optimum experience & value addition for its exhibitors and visitors with the interactive & focused sessions on enthralling topics by renowned Speakers & Industry stalwarts on practical topics which is the need of the hour. It is the best opportunity to acquire new knowledge from experts engaged in ground-breaking work in the textile & textile engineering industry vertical. 9th December: Session - Plenary • Inaugural Session - Ms. Roop Rashi Mahapatra, Textile Commissioner, Govt. of India • Transformation through Collaboration to achieve Sustainability - Prof. Thomas Gries, Chairman, ITA, RWTH Aachen, Germany • Strategic Innovation in Textile Value Chain - Mr. Uday Gill, CSO, Indorama • Need of Composites in the Energy Sector - Dr. PKC Bose, MD, Enercon 10th December • Innovate: Smart Manufacturing Conference by WTiN UK • Technical Seminar & Alumni Meet by DKTE Institute, Ichalkaranji 11th December: Session - Composites and Technical Textiles for the Energy and Building Sector in India • Hydrogen Storage systems - Trends in Europe and India - Mr. Asim Tewari, IIT B • Role of Carbon in Fuel Cell Technology and Energy Conversion Devices - Dr. Rajalakshmi Natarajan, IIT Dharwad • Fibre based materials for future energy applications - Mr. Philipp Huber, RWTH Aachen, Germany • From fibres to component: What hydrogen storage technology have to do with textile technology? - Mr. Kumar Jois, RWTH Aachen, Germany • Composites & Technical textiles for Energy Efficient Building - Mr. Shantanu Bhat, RWTH Aachen, Germany • Multifunctional textile reinforced concrete structures for building applications - Ms. Gozdem Dittel, RWTH Aachen, Germany 12th December: Session - Circularity in Apparel Processing and Textile Manufacturing • Circularity in Apparel: Model for Future - Mr. Prashant Agrawal, Wazir Advisors • Learnings from the transformation in the Apparel & Textile Industry in Portugal - Braz Costa, Citeve, Portugal • Panel Discussion: Mr. Gurudas Aras - Strategic Consultant, Mr. Ranjit Sasi - India Head, Reverse Resources, Ms. Khusbhu Maheshwari - Fashion for Good, Mr. Anurag Gupta - MD, Usha Yarns Live Demonstrations: Meet weavers from Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka & Odisha, Register now at itme2022.india-itme.com/Forvisitor/registration to visit the most awaited & largest Textile Technology & Engineering Exhibition in India after a gap of 6 years. We welcome you to this biggest & prestigious event India ITME 2022 - “To Celebrate the Soul of Textiles”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)