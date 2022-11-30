TECNO Mobile Concludes Its Unique TECNO Festive CARnival; Bumper Prize Car Winner from Delhi Drives Away with a Mahindra XUV 300

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Bumper Car Winner from Delhi receives a glimmering Mahindra XUV 300 • TECNO Festive CARnival saw significant amount of participation from states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal​ ​TECNO Mobile – the global premium smartphone brand – today brought down the curtain on its 40-day ‘TECNO Festive CARnival’ campaign and announced Sudhir Kumar from Delhi as the Bumper Car Winner, who drove away with a shining Mahindra XUV 300.

The festive campaign by TECNO Mobile received overwhelmingly positive responses from festive shoppers, recording an impressive number of registrations. As a consumer-oriented smartphone brand aiming to connect with customers at a deeper level and emerging as an integral part of the festive celebrations, TECNO Mobile came up with this unique festive campaign ‘TECNO Festive CARnival’, which commenced on 21 September 2022.

The CARnival saw 1500+ lucky persons winning exciting gifts ranging from 7 Bajaj Pulsar bikes to a Mahindra XUV 300 petrol variant, 50 TECNO smartphones and 1000+ TECNO smart accessories over the 5-week-long festive campaign. The campaign witnessed significant participation from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

About TECNO TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “Stop at Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations which is demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are “young at heart” and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO’s portfolio spans across smartphones, smart wearables and AIoT devices made for consumers in over 60 emerging markets across the world.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tecno-mobile.in/home/#/ To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: TECNO Festive CARnival's Bumper Car Winner Sudhir Kumar from Delhi was handed over the key of the shining Mahindra XUV 300 by TECNO Team

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)