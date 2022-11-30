Freudenberg Medical jointly participates with Freudenberg Filtration at CPhI & PMEC India & Launches New product

Freudenberg Medical, a manufacturer of medical and pharmaceutical devices, components and tubing, has launched HelixFlex™ , a high purity thermoplastic elastomer TPE tubing designed for use in biopharmaceutical fluid transfer applications. This is an expanded product offering from Freudenberg, adding to its existing pharma product portfolio of silicone tubing and components for bioprocessing, drugs and vaccine manufacturing, filling and sampling, peristaltic pumping, lab and medical device applications.

TPE tubing is ideal for pharmaceutical bioprocessing applications because it can be welded to existing tubing lines, and heat-sealed to allow for easy, fast, and safe fluid transport in biopharma processes. TPE tubing from Freudenberg also offers many different sterilization options including autoclave, gamma irradiation, x-ray, and e-beam. Additionally, TPE tubing is a more environmentally friendly option than silicone and can be recycled.

''Silicone has always been the gold standard for biopharma applications, but with silicone material in short supply over the past few years Freudenberg wanted to offer global customers another single-use tubing alternative,'' said David Schwass, Director Sales & Marketing Biopharm at Freudenberg Medical. ''We are proud to launch our new HelixFlex™ tubing to customers in India. HelixFlex™ combines all benefits in one product ̶ it's weldable, sealable, translucent, and can be used in peristaltic pumping applications,'' states Rudi Gall, Vice President Business Development SC EMEA & Global Pharma at Freudenberg Medical. ''With HelixFlex™ we complement our silicone-based HelixMark® and PharmaFocus® Premium tubing lines and therefore continue our journey of providing additional products and technologies to our biopharmaceutical customers as a one-stop-shop.'' HelixFlex™ is produced in a certified cleanroom and material certification and lot traceability is included in every package. Learn more about HelixFlex™ TPE Tubing Freudenberg Filtration Technologies India (FFTI): Freudenberg Filtration Technologies started its operations in India in the year 1998. FFT caters to technologically advanced markets like Automotive, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals & Consumer for manufacture and supply of filters. The company follows Global Standard like EN779, ISO 16890, DIN 71460, TS 16949 etc. to name a few. With recent launch of few products for Pharma industry, FFT ensures a safe working environment for Pharma processes. Safe change housing / bag in bag out units (BIBO), ISO 16890 Filters, FFU's & High Temperature filters for critical applications are key focus Products for coming years.

''With focus on Pharma, hospital segment and gas phase for critical applications, there is an opportunity to enhance the current filtration levels by using advance in-house developed media & Technologies. As filter manufacturing technology has changed and improved, the cleanliness demands from product manufacturers have also increased,'' states Ashok Pandey, Director, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Consumer Filter, FFT, Pune.

''Our lookout for future envisages higher efficiency filters in all stages of filtration as installed across various plants considering the increasing awareness level amongst users. We also foresee smaller players that are micro and medium scale industries will adopt better technologies in filtration over coming years,'' he added.

Visit Freudenberg Medical & Freudenberg Filtration Technologies at CPhI & PMEC exhibition in Greater Noida, India, 29 Nov – 1 Dec at Stand 15A.22.

About Freudenberg India Freudenberg has held business ties with companies in India for more than 90 years. The Group has 15 production sites around India, across several different industries, and employs around 3,500 people at 50 locations.

www.freudenberg.com About Freudenberg Medical Freudenberg Medical is a global partner for the design and manufacture of medical devices and biopharmaceutical tubing. With 11 manufacturing operations and more than 2,300 associates worldwide, Freudenberg Medical offers a wide range of capabilities from precision molded components and tubing to drug coatings, finished devices, composite catheter shafts and hypo tubes for minimally invasive, handheld, and catheter-based devices. www.freudenbergmedical.de About Freudenberg Filtration India Freudenberg Filtration Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets a comprehensive filter program and filtration service. Located in the city of Pune, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies India serves technically demanding industries, such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, hospitals, petrochemicals, energy, fertilizers, refineries, food & beverage, steel and cement. Freudenberg Filtration Technologies India is well represented across India, and neighboring countries with sales offices in several cities in close proximity to its customers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1958762/Freudenberg_Filtration.jpg

