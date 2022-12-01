Left Menu

Sam Bankman-Fried says he "didn't ever try to commit fraud"

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, said he "didn't ever try to commit fraud", in his first public appearance since his company's dramatic collapse stunned investors and left an estimated one million creditors facing losses totaling billions of dollars.

Speaking at the New York Times' Dealbook Summit with Andrew Ross Sorkin, Bankman-Fried said he was "shocked" by the events of the past few weeks that led to the company's demise.

FTX filed for bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried stepped down as chief executive on Nov. 11, after traders pulled $6 billion from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal.

