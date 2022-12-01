Left Menu

PixelDo Media's new way to visit and choose properties is here with the Plot Live inventory tour

Proptech company PixelDo introduced a solution for this with their Plot live inventory tour that integrates drone expertise with technology.PixelDos tour provides the booking status of all the plots within a 360-degree panorama and is synced with a simple sheet and data from that sheet is reflected on the panorama hotspots.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 11:02 IST
PixelDo Media's new way to visit and choose properties is here with the Plot Live inventory tour
  • Country:
  • India

In plotted development projects, a lot of customers these days demand to see full project details before making a site visit decision. Proptech company PixelDo introduced a solution for this with their 'Plot live inventory tour' that integrates drone expertise with technology.

PixelDo's tour provides the booking status of all the plots within a 360-degree panorama and is synced with a simple sheet and data from that sheet is reflected on the panorama hotspots. Booked plots are shown in red, available are shown in blue and those which are under the ongoing deal are shown in yellow.

It can be very helpful for the sales team to show the buyer where the plot is located in the layout and at the same time have availability details handy in a visual and interactive way.

Customers can see the booked, available plots, and ongoing deals easily on the tool. The tool shows the viewer details and remarks, size, type of inventory and gives them the option to navigate through the space virtually.

This tool has been a great success for the House of Abhinandan Lodha. With PixelDo's Plot Live inventory tour, their 300-acre plotted project in Dapoli sold almost 90% of their inventory virtually within a month's timeframe. After this case study, this tool is the very first thing they use to prepare for the new launch; like many other prospective clients.

About PixelDo Media PixelDo Media is one of the best drone photography service provider agency, specialising in the use of ground breaking digital technology. PixelDo is a pioneer in Professional Drone Photography and Videography for real estate, infrastructure and hospitality.

See how the Plot Live inventory tour works on PixelDo.Com Email hello@pixeldo.com if your property needs this technology to up your real-estate game and you want to create something that's useful for your business.

Contact Details Pranshu Dubey +91-8511868083 hello@pixeldo.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1958793/Plot_Live_inventory_tour.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022