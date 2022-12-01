PixelDo Media's new way to visit and choose properties is here with the Plot Live inventory tour

In plotted development projects, a lot of customers these days demand to see full project details before making a site visit decision. Proptech company PixelDo introduced a solution for this with their 'Plot live inventory tour' that integrates drone expertise with technology.

PixelDo's tour provides the booking status of all the plots within a 360-degree panorama and is synced with a simple sheet and data from that sheet is reflected on the panorama hotspots. Booked plots are shown in red, available are shown in blue and those which are under the ongoing deal are shown in yellow.

It can be very helpful for the sales team to show the buyer where the plot is located in the layout and at the same time have availability details handy in a visual and interactive way.

Customers can see the booked, available plots, and ongoing deals easily on the tool. The tool shows the viewer details and remarks, size, type of inventory and gives them the option to navigate through the space virtually.

This tool has been a great success for the House of Abhinandan Lodha. With PixelDo's Plot Live inventory tour, their 300-acre plotted project in Dapoli sold almost 90% of their inventory virtually within a month's timeframe. After this case study, this tool is the very first thing they use to prepare for the new launch; like many other prospective clients.

About PixelDo Media PixelDo Media is one of the best drone photography service provider agency, specialising in the use of ground breaking digital technology. PixelDo is a pioneer in Professional Drone Photography and Videography for real estate, infrastructure and hospitality.

See how the Plot Live inventory tour works on PixelDo.Com Email hello@pixeldo.com if your property needs this technology to up your real-estate game and you want to create something that's useful for your business.

Contact Details Pranshu Dubey +91-8511868083 hello@pixeldo.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1958793/Plot_Live_inventory_tour.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)