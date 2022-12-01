Moneycontrol and Spartan Poker Announce Season 2 of the Popular Online Poker Tournament, Poker for People, with 1 Cr Guaranteed

India – Business Wire India • Drawing upon the synergies between Poker and financial investing, Poker for People highlights the common challenges & choices, and encourages wise investments with Poker #morethanjustinvestment • Free Registrations are open, to the Qualifiers which start from Nov-28 and continue till Dec-18, 2022, daily at 9:00 PM, culminating with the mega-finale on Dec-18 with 1 Cr Guaranteed! When it comes to wise investments with cognitive benefits, poker as a game is an ideal choice amidst volatile stock market ups and downs. The situations created during a game of poker vastly resemble the challenges & choices that an investor encounters daily. Bringing those techniques at play in the field of investment, Moneycontrol, one of India’s major business and financial platforms, in collaboration with Spartan Poker, the country’s most trusted and premier online gaming platform, is returning with the second edition of Spartan Poker’s ‘Moneycontrol Poker for People (PFP)’, India’s first-of-its-kind online poker tournament.

Poker is a highly skilled game and involves significant vision, patience, and the competence to take sensible decisions. To simplify things and keep the audience updated, Moneycontrol draws out synergies between poker and stock market investments. While emphasizing the similarities, Moneycontrol will publish articles on how poker can help inculcate business and investment discipline. Eminent business leaders who are passionate about poker will also share insights. And the tournament will provide poker enthusiasts with free entry to the qualifiers, to go all-in for a massive guaranteed prize pool of 1 CRORE.

The tournament encourages all poker aficionados, investors, traders, entrepreneurs, and corporations to test their gaming abilities and win up to 1 CRORE GTD with free entries! From November 28 to December 17, 2022, one can participate in the qualification round with just a click of the mouse from the convenience of their own home or workplace. The final event will take place on December 18, 2022.

One can participate in the competition by following the steps below: 1. REGISTER FREE at https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/poker/ 2. QUALIFIERS! Play qualifiers from NOV 28 onwards at 9:00 PM daily 3. MEGA FINALE – Qualify and Play the mega finale on DEC 18 4. Win up to 1CR GTD with just wise investing! To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Moneycontrol Spartan Poker

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)